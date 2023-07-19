NOAA Weather Radio in East Central Florida Temporarily Off the Air

East Central Florida - Wednesday July 19, 2023: NOAA Weather Radio broadcasts in east central Florida are temporarily off the air. The areas affected include Orlando, Daytona Beach, Melbourne, and Ft. Pierce.

Until broadcasts in these areas resume, the National Weather Service in Melbourne suggests that NOAA Weather Radio listeners in these areas tune into their local media outlets for the latest National Weather Service watches, warnings and statements .

Official National Weather Service information is also available at: weather.gov/Melbourne.