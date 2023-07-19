SFWMD: Levels in Key South Florida Water Bodies

South Florida - Wednesday July 19, 2023: Here are the latest water levels in key south Florida water bodies from data collected from July 10 through July 16. Total volumes are reported in acre feet (AC FT).

This data is provided weekly by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers which is the primary agency responsible for Lake Okeechobee management. The Corps makes adjustments to help manage lake levels with consideration to factors including current conditions and protected species.

The South Florida Water Management District continues to closely monitor algal activity, oysters, sea grass, and other conditions in and around Lake Okeechobee.



Lake Okeechobee: 14.89 ft, 0.43 ft below the intermediate sub band

WCA 2A: 12.89 ft, 1.54 ft above regulation schedule

WCA 3A: 10.49 ft, 0.70 ft above regulation schedule

Water levels (“elevations”) represent average for the day and are reported in NGVD29, a scientific measurement of the level of water in comparison to sea level. Change in stages are calculated based on average daily stages of waterbodies and may not fully capture the actual stage change over the week. All data provided in this update is provisional and subject to quality assurance and quality control review.