State Education Board Approves New Rules on Bathroom Use, Educational Records and Inappropriate Events

Florida - Thursday July 20, 2023: The State Board of Education has approved three new administrative rules that apply to all K-12 public schools.

The Board unanimously voted to require restrooms and changing facilities in K-12 schools be separated based on biological sex at birth; ensure transparency of student records for parents; and protect students from being exposed to adult live entertainment while attending a school-sponsored event or activity.

Implementation of these new rules is required by legislation passed during the 2023 legislative session.

The new rules are:

Designation of Restrooms and Changing Facilities in K-12 Educational Institutions



Requires restrooms and changing facilities at K-12 education institutions be designated for exclusive use by biological males or biological females, or that there is a unisex restroom/changing facility.



School districts must also update their student codes of conduct and certify their schools are in compliance with the new restrooms and changing facilities requirement.

Education Records



Directs districts to develop procedures for a parent to specify any change from the child’s legal name in school, thereby ensuring transparency for parents.

School-Sponsored Events and Activities



Protects the innocence of students by ensuring they are not exposed to inappropriate school-sponsored events and activities.

“There is no higher calling than to protect our children from unwelcome influences and indoctrination,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “The rules adopted today ensure that our kids can be kids while in the care of our schools. I thank Governor Ron DeSantis, the Legislature and the State Board of Education for their unwavering commitment to the health, wellbeing and safety of our students.”

The full State Board agenda and supporting materials can be found on the Department of Education’s website at https://www.fldoe.org/policy/state-board-of-edu/meetings/2023/2023-07-19/.