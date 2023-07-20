USAC: 3 Short, Low Volume, Releases of Lake O Water West Down the Caloosahatchee in June and July

Treasure Coast - Thursday July 20, 2023: In its most recent update on the status of Lake Okeechobee, the Army Corps of Engineers acknowledged that there have been a few minor releases from Lake Okeechobee west, down the Caloosahatchee in recent weeks. The Corps said each flow was monitored and no toxic algae went down that estuary.

The Corps had been saying that the water flow down the Caloosahatchee was basin run-off, not Lake O water. But in response to questions from reporters, U.S. Army Corps Col. James Booth acknowledged that in June and July there have been a total of three releases of small amounts of Lake water that went directly down the Caloosahatchee over two or three-days each time. “We did release water on June 10th and 11th, and we released water on June 20th and 21st, and we released water July 12th, 13th, and 14th. That’s about nine-thousand-acre feet of water.”

That is not a lot of water compared to other release schedules and Col. Booth emphasized that in each case, there were no signs of toxic algae when the Lake water went down. “We are watching what the visual conditions of that water are when we’re opening the gate during these three events," he said. "If we’re seeing glowing green water with an active bloom, I’m going to make a very different decision. I have been very comfortable in these three-release situations that weren’t releasing an active bloom.”

Col. Booth also confirmed again that there have been no Lake water releases, east, down the St. Lucie estuary in recent months and the Corps continues to closely monitor the ever-changing size of the algae bloom on the Lake. “The bloom activity is high. We have seen transit blooms come and go throughout the season, but just like we’ve seen throughout the season to date, this bloom will probably drop off at some point," said Col. Booth. "All it takes is a shift in the wind, a heavy rain fall, and that could disperse the bloom activity.”