NHC: A Disturbance in the Central Tropical Atlantic Could Become a Tropical Depression Early Next Week

Florida - Friday July 21, 2023: The National Hurricane Center has raised the formation odds for a disturbance in the central tropical Atlantic to between 40 and 70 percent over the course of the next week.



AL-95 in the Central Tropical Atlantic

A small area of low pressure, located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic.

Although there is dry air located to the north of the system, favorable upper-level winds are expected to allow for gradual development during the next several days.

This system could become a tropical depression early next week, as it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...60 percent.