SBA Offers Florida Residents the Chance to Increase Their Disaster Loans

Florida - Friday July 21, 2023: Florida residents and businesses approved for a disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) have two years from the date of their loan approval to request an increase to prevent or minimize damages from similar disasters in the future.

The offer applies to those who already have an approved disaster loan as a result of Hurricane Ian, Hurricane Nicole, other severe storms, tornadoes or flooding in Broward County.

Mitigation funds from the SBA are an affordable way for survivors to rebuild smarter, stronger, and pay for improvements that protect life and property.

“The opportunity to include measures to help prevent future damage from occurring is a significant benefit of SBA’s disaster loan program,” said SBA Associate Administrator Francisco Sanchez, Jr. “I encourage everyone to consult their contractors and emergency management mitigation specialists for ideas and apply for an SBA disaster loan increase for funding.”

Businesses and homeowners may be eligible for a loan increase up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA, to cover the cost of improvements. Examples of mitigation improvements may include hurricane-rated garage doors, hurricane shutters, or pressure-rated windows. Also, mitigation can be used to install a safe room or storm shelter built to Federal Emergency Management Agency guidelines. To learn more about mitigation options visit sba.gov/mitigation.

For more information, call 800-659-2955 (if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services) or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov and ask about increasing your SBA disaster loan for mitigation purposes.