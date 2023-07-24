Community Invited to the Indiantown High School Open House and Registration Celebration on Sunday July 30

Indiantown - Monday July 24, 2023: This coming Sunday, July 30, families throughout Martin County and neighboring communities can take a sneak peek inside Indiantown High School (IHS), Martin County’s newest charter high school.

The Open House Celebration & Registration Event takes place from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The school is located at 19000 S.W. Citrus Boulevard in Indiantown.

Attendees can tour the school, meet faculty and staff, get help with the application and enjoy refreshments and family-friendly activities.

IHS is operated by Indian River State College (IRSC) in partnership with the Martin County School District. The school integrates traditional high school curriculum with workforce and college courses, producing graduates that can directly pursue career opportunities or higher education upon graduation. The school offers students a small school environment, block-style schedules with counseling and tutoring periods, and a uniquely supportive and personalized high school experience.

Indiantown High School will officially open its doors to 9th, 10th and 11th graders when the school term begins on August 9.

To learn more about the school or to apply for admission for the school year beginning August 9, visit: indiantownhs.irsc.edu, or all 772-597-5130 or email dslicis@irsc.edu.