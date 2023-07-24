NHC: A Weak Trough South of Bermuda Given a 20% Chance of Formation in Next Seven Days

Florida - Monday July 24, 2023: The National Hurricane center has identified a low pressure system south of Bermuda generally tracking towards northern Florida and southern Georgia that has a low, 20%, chance of development by the weekend.

Southwestern Western Atlantic Low Pressure

A weak trough of low pressure is located a few hundred miles south of Bermuda. Environmental conditions are expected to become marginally conducive for some gradual development of this system as it moves towards the southeastern U.S. coast later this week and into the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.