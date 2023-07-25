Brightline 110 MPH Testing in Brevard County to Start as Early as Friday, July 28

Brevard County - Tuesday July 25, 2023: Brightline's next round of 110 mph high-speed testing is scheduled to start as early as Friday, July 28 through Brevard County. The testing, which is expected to last a week, is among the final tests underway to prepare for the official launch of high speed passenger rail service to Orlando, from Miami.

The 110-mph high-speed testing in Brevard County will take place along an approximately 41-mile section of track, involving the multiple railroad crossings listed below. The testing will occur daily between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Micco, through Grant-Valkaria, Malabar, Palm Bay, Melbourne Rockledge and Cocoa.

Important testing details:



Additional wait times are expected at railroad crossings in the testing corridor.

Flaggers will be present at railroad crossings where ACTIVE testing is taking place and where trains will travel between 79 and 110 mph.

Brightline is working closely with local law enforcement agencies that will be present throughout the corridor.

Brevard County – Railroad Crossings

Flaggers will be present at railroad crossings where TRAINS WILL TRAVEL ABOVE 79 MPH, when testing is ACTIVELY taking place.

Brightline trains will be traveling through the railroad crossings below in the testing corridor.



Cocoa

Michigan Ave.

Dixon Blvd.

West Highlands Dr.

Peachtree St.

King St. (SR 520)

Rosa L. Jones Blvd.

Barton Blvd.

Eyster Blvd.

Rockledge

Rinker Way – Cemex/General Portland (private crossing)

Gus Hipp Rd.

Barnes Blvd. (SR 502)

Carver St.

Ansin Rd.

Viera Blvd.

Melbourne

Suntree Blvd.

Post Rd.

Parkway Ave.

Lake Washington Rd.

Masterson St.

Aurora Rd. (CR 511)

Creel St.

Eau Gallie Blvd. (SR 518)

Sarno Rd. (CR 504)

Babcock St. (SR 507)

NASA Blvd. (SR 508)

Hibiscus Ave.

Silver Palm Ave.

Seminole Ave.

Fee Ave.

Lincoln Ave.

Palmetto Ave.

Strawbridge Ave. (SR 192)

New Haven Ave. (SR 500)

Prospect Ave.

WH Jackson St.

Jernigan Ave.

University Blvd.

Palm Bay

Hessey Ave.

Malabar

NE Palm Bay Rd.

NE Port Malabar Rd.

Grant-Valkaria

Malabar Rd. (SR 514)

Jordan Blvd.

Valkaria Rd. (SR 554)

1st St.

Shell Pit Rd.

Micco

Senne Rd.

Sebastian

Barefoot Blvd.

Holly St.

Important Safety Reminders:



Residents should be alert and follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings.

Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists should be aware that rail traffic will run on BOTH tracks in BOTH directions.

Stay off the tracks and never go around crossing gates.

Only cross the railroad at a designated crossing.

Never stop on the tracks.

Failure to follow the law could result in fines, points on your license or loss of life.

Safety Improvements

Brightline has made crucial safety improvements at all 156 railroad crossings along the 129-mile corridor between Cocoa and West Palm Beach, including the testing area. The improvements vary per crossing but may include new crossing gates, signal systems, pedestrian gates, pavement markings and roadway profiles. Where trains will operate above 79 mph, crossings have quad gates or medians to prevent motorists from driving around lowered crossing gates.

Brightline is working closely with community partners, government agencies and the media to spread the word and highlight rail safety via multiple channels, including on social media and with public service announcements.

The Melbourne Police Department is running an education and enforcement rail safety awareness campaign through July and August. Officers are patrolling the rail corridor and high traffic railroad crossings, handing out rail safety materials to motorists and pedestrians and enforcing trespassing on railroad tracks and laws at railroad crossings.

Visit Brightline’s new safety website and take the virtual safety pledge today.