NHC: A Third Disturbance Pops Up Off the African Coast

NOAA /

Florida - Tuesday July 25, 2023: The National Hurricane center (NHC) has identified a third disturbance off the African Coast that they began tracking as of Tuesday afternoon.

Eastern Atlantic

A tropical wave is located south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some development of this system is possible later this week and into the weekend while it moves westward to west-northwestward over the tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.

This third disturbance follows two others that the NHC is already tracking.

AL-95 - Near the Windward Islands

A tropical wave located near the Windward Islands is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms while moving quickly westward.

Development, if any, of this system should be slow to occur during the next day or two before it moves into a region of unfavorable upper-level winds.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rains and strong gusty winds are expected across portions of the Lesser Antilles during the next day or so.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...10 percent.

Southwestern Atlantic

A weak trough of low pressure is located a few hundred miles south-southwest of Bermuda. Some gradual development of this system is possible while it moves west-northwestward towards the southeastern U.S. coast later this week and into the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.