The Autism Awareness Vehicle Joins the Indian River County Sheriff's Community Affairs Fleet

Indian River County - Thursday July 27, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers unveiled the newest edition to the fleet Wednesday, the Autism Awareness vehicle.

The Sheriff pulled the wrap off the vehicle inside the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office hangar. The vehicle will be driven by and will be driven by Deputy Andy Bartuccelli whose grandson is autistic. Sheriff Flowers also mentioned that his 7 year old son is autistic as well.

It joins the Department's Community Affairs Unit fleet which includes a Breast Caner Awareness car and a Post Traumatic Stress Disorder vehicle.

The vehicle, said Sheriff Flowers, will help bring greater awareness to the problem of autism.

Autism Awareness vehicle was made possible by the generous donations of the Harty Family, Barker AC, and HBS, Inc.

To watch Sheriff Flowers' take the wrap off the Autism Awareness vehicle CLICK HERE> https://fb.watch/m2du1Ly7wW/

If you would like to donate to any of the IRCS special programs contact Sergeant Cliff Labbe @ (772) 978-6162.