NHC: Disturbance in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic Given a 40% Chance of Formation Within 7-Days

Florida - Thursday, July 27, 2023: The National Hurricane Center has given a disturbance in the eastern tropical Atlantic a 40% chance of developing within the next seven days.

Eastern Atlantic

A tropical wave is located several hundred miles to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions are expected to be favorable for gradual development of this system later this week, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend or early next week while it moves westward to west-northwestward over the tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...40 percent.