Two Suspects Charged with Stealing a $100,000 Ford Truck

Martin County - Thursday July 27, 2023: Detectives with the Martin County Sheriff's (MCSO) Criminal Investigations Division along with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office South Florida Task Force, arrested 2 men accused of stealing high end Ford Trucks.

MCSO Detectives learned that the pair were in Martin County after a Ford truck valued at over $100,00 was stolen from a County dealership.

With the assistance of MCSO Deputies and the Palm Beach Sheriff's aviation unit, the MCSO, the stolen Ford truck was tracked down in Palm Beach County and the duo were arrested after a short foot chase.

The men have been identified as Emmanuel Hernandez and Wilfredo Gandual. They have been charged with Grand Theft Motor Vehicle over $100,00.00.