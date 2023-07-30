St. Lucie County’s Parks & Rec Host Back-to-School Splash Jam Aug. 2-4

St. Lucie County - Sunday July 30, 2023: Cool down and wrap up the summer with Back-to-School Splash Jams hosted by St. Lucie County’s Parks & Recreation Department.

St. Lucie County will be hosting free pool parties for all ages with free food, music and pirate-themed games.



Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Arthur Lee Boatwright Pool, 1200 Ave. M, Fort Pierce



Thursday, Aug. 3 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Lakewood Park Regional Park, 5990 Emerson Ave., Fort Pierce



Friday, Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ravenswood Pool, 400 SW Ravenswood Lane, Port St. Lucie.

Note that the hours are subject to change based on weather conditions.

The Back-to-School Splash Jams will replace the last two Mobile Rec and Roll events that were originally scheduled for Aug. 2 – 3 at Pepper Park Beach and Lawnwood Stadium.

For more details about St. Lucie County pools, visit: www.stlucieco.gov/aquatics or call 772-871-2183.