Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WQCS News

NWS: Heat Advisory in Effect for Okeechobee, St. Lucie, and Martin Counties From Noon until 5 PM Today, Monday July 31

WQCS | By WQCS
Published July 31, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT
Adobe Stock
/
Heat index values up to 109 expected.

Treasure Coast - Monday July 31, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a Heat Advisory today, Monday July 31, for Okeechobee, St. Lucie, and Martin
counties from Noon until 5 PM.

The main period for high readings will be early through mid- afternoon before onset of expected showers and storms.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

NWS Heat Advisory

ALERT: Heat Advisory in effect from Noon today until 5 p.m. EDT this afternoon.

* WHAT - Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE - Okeechobee, Saint Lucie, and Martin Counties.

* WHEN - From noon today to 5 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS - Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. The main period for high readings will be early through mid-afternoon before onset of expected showers and storms.

PRECAUTIONS:

  • Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
  • To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
  • When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
  • Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
  • Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
  • Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Effected Areas

  • Coastal Martin
  • Coastal St. Lucie
  • Inland Martin
  • Inland St. Lucie
  • Okeechobee

WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS