NWS: Heat Advisory in Effect for Okeechobee, St. Lucie, and Martin Counties From Noon until 5 PM Today, Monday July 31

Treasure Coast - Monday July 31, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a Heat Advisory today, Monday July 31, for Okeechobee, St. Lucie, and Martin

counties from Noon until 5 PM.

The main period for high readings will be early through mid- afternoon before onset of expected showers and storms.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

NWS Heat Advisory

ALERT: Heat Advisory in effect from Noon today until 5 p.m. EDT this afternoon.

* WHAT - Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE - Okeechobee, Saint Lucie, and Martin Counties.

* WHEN - From noon today to 5 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS - Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. The main period for high readings will be early through mid-afternoon before onset of expected showers and storms.

PRECAUTIONS:



Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Effected Areas

