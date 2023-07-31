NWS: Heat Advisory in Effect for Okeechobee, St. Lucie, and Martin Counties From Noon until 5 PM Today, Monday July 31
Treasure Coast - Monday July 31, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a Heat Advisory today, Monday July 31, for Okeechobee, St. Lucie, and Martin
counties from Noon until 5 PM.
The main period for high readings will be early through mid- afternoon before onset of expected showers and storms.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ALERT: Heat Advisory in effect from Noon today until 5 p.m. EDT this afternoon.
* WHAT - Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE - Okeechobee, Saint Lucie, and Martin Counties.
* WHEN - From noon today to 5 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS - Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. The main period for high readings will be early through mid-afternoon before onset of expected showers and storms.
PRECAUTIONS:
- Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
- To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
- When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Effected Areas
- Coastal Martin
- Coastal St. Lucie
- Inland Martin
- Inland St. Lucie
- Okeechobee