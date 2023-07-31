St. Lucie County Aerial Larviciding for Mosquitoes Slated for Friday, August 4 and Friday, August 11

St. Lucie County - Monday July 31, 2023: Weather permitting, St. Lucie County Mosquito Control District will perform two aerial larviciding missions over coastal mosquito impoundments between Friday, Aug. 4 and Friday, Aug. 11 to help reduce the hatch-offs of saltmarsh mosquitoes.

A small yellow plane will treat one area north of FAU’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute and another on South Hutchinson Island near Bear Point Sanctuary.

Spreading granular larvicide along the marsh fringes helps reduce mosquito breeding that could normally result as the water levels rise. The eggs of saltmarsh mosquitoes can rest in marsh soil along the edges of the impoundments indefinitely, hatching once they are contacted by river water. Once the water levels of the impoundments are raised to a controlled height, the water reduces further hatching by covering the soil that is prime habitat for the mosquitoes.

Fogging maps and schedules can be found on the district’s website at: www.StLucieMosquito.org.

Residents are reminded to protect themselves and their property in the fight against mosquitoes. To prevent mosquito bites, residents are reminded to wear light clothing that covers the arms and legs when jogging or walking in the evenings, as well as using mosquito repellent with DEET. Homeowners can also assist in the prevention of mosquito populations by practicing the "tip and toss" method of emptying containers that collect standing water around their homes and yards. Even a bottle cap full of standing water can provide a breeding habitat for mosquitoes. Plants, especially bromeliads, can also serve as mosquito breeding grounds. However, there are commercial granules that can be purchased to help eliminate the threat.

The St. Lucie County Mosquito Control District is dedicated to protecting people, livestock and pets from mosquitoes and the diseases they carry.

To find out more about what you can do to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes in your yard, please visit: www.StLucieMosquito.org.