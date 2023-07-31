USACE Maintains Limited Release Strategy, as Lake O Level Continues to Rise

Monday July 31, 2023: Despite the rising level of the water in Lake Okeechobee, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues hold firm on its rainy-season strategy of keeping the toxic algae laced Lake water bottled up, as best they can.

As of Sunday, the level of Lake Okeechobee stood at 15-feet and point-11 inches. Over the past two months, since June 1, just 16,400-acre feet of water has been released directly from Lake O west down the Caloosahatchee, and no water has been released east into the St. Lucie River since the start of the rainy season.

Lt. Col. Todd Polk is the Jacksonville District Deputy Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “Our current schedule we’re going to go ahead and keep the release schedule the same this week with the seven-day average at the W.P. Franklin Lock there on the west side of S-79 at 2,000 cubic feet. And east, at St. Lucie Lock and Dam at S-80 at zero cubic feet per second.”

However, he said some Lake water has been released east to support navigation along the C-44 Canal.

“We’re still seeing a good deal of algae throughout Lake Okeechobee and the canals," said Lt. Col. Polk, who re-iterated that the Corps is in " consistent and transparent communication with our partners at in the South Florida Water Management District and DEP. This allows them to understand the conditions in real time and to make the decisions on bloom treatment as necessary.”

The Lake level is nearly two feet higher than this time last year. And that’s just under a foot and a half short of the 16-and-a-half-foot level at which the Corps has said they’ll have to reconsider their current strategy.

“We’ll continue with our wet-season strategy to maintain beneficial releases out of the Lake for as long as possible," said Lt. Col. Polk.