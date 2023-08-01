Heat Advisory in Effect Again Today, from Noon Until 5 PM, for Martin, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee Counties

Treasure Coast Event - Tuesday August 1, 2023: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne has issued another Heat Advisory today, Tuesday August 1st, for Okeechobee, St. Lucie, and Martin counties. The advisory is in effect from Noon until 5 p.m.

The highest temperatures are expected from mid-day through mid-afternoon, before the onset of showers and storms later this afternoon.

The Weather Service cautions that the high temperatures and high humidity may cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Heat Advisory Alert

* WHAT: Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHEN: From noon today to 5 PM EDT this afternoon.

*EFFECTED AREAS:



Coastal Martin and Inland Martin County

Coastal St. Lucie and Inland St. Lucie County

Okeechobee County

PRECAUTIONS:

