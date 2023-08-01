Heat Advisory in Effect Again Today, from Noon Until 5 PM, for Martin, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee Counties
Treasure Coast Event - Tuesday August 1, 2023: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne has issued another Heat Advisory today, Tuesday August 1st, for Okeechobee, St. Lucie, and Martin counties. The advisory is in effect from Noon until 5 p.m.
The highest temperatures are expected from mid-day through mid-afternoon, before the onset of showers and storms later this afternoon.
The Weather Service cautions that the high temperatures and high humidity may cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
Heat Advisory Alert
* WHAT: Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHEN: From noon today to 5 PM EDT this afternoon.
*EFFECTED AREAS:
- Coastal Martin and Inland Martin County
- Coastal St. Lucie and Inland St. Lucie County
- Okeechobee County
PRECAUTIONS:
- Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
- To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
- When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.