IRCSO: Help Sought in Identifying Man Whose Image Was Reconstructed from Skeletal Remains

Indian River County - Thursday August 3, 2023: The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man whose image was reconstructed from skeletal remains found late last year.

The remains of the man were discovered coincidentally, during a search for suspects in another unrelated case.

On December 14th, 2022, officers from the Vero Beach and Sebastian Police Departments, along with Indian River County Sheriff Deputies and a K-9 Unit, were searching an undeveloped wooded property near 53rd Street and U.S. Highway.

They stumbled upon the skeletal remains which appeared to have been there for some time. The District 19 Medical Examiner’s Office was called in to examine them.

Through facial bone imaging and reconstruction, the Medical Examiner concluded that the remains are of an Asian man, whose reconstructed image is pictured here. He is believed to have been his 50’s or 60’s, and stood about 5-feet 9-inches tall.

The cause of death is not clear, said Sheriff Eric Flowers during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the remains.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 772-569-6700.