Martin County Health: Elevated Bacteria Levels in the Water Near the Leighton Park Bridge in Palm City

Martin County - Friday August 4, 2023: The Florida Department of Health in Martin County has issued a bacteria advisory for elevated levels of enteric bacteria in the water near the Leighton Park Bridge in Palm City.

The advisory was issued after results from samples taken on Wednesday of this week that showed higher than normal levels. Area residents urged to avoid contact with the water there.

Enteric bacteria inhabit the intestinal tracks of humans and other mammals. They’re an indication of fecal pollution. Their presence in recreational waters may be the result of storm-water runoff, pets, wildlife or human sewage.

The health risks for those who come in contact with the bacteria include upset stomachs, diarrhea, eye irritation and skin rashes.

The advisory will remain in effect until test results improve. The area will be tested again on Monday, August 7.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has been notified of the rise in bacteria levels for review and follow-up.

River and beach water sample results can be viewed at: http://martin.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/environmental-health/beach-and-river-sampling/results/index.html.