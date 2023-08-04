MCSO: Stop Sticks Used to Bring Stolen Car to a Stop, Ana Laura Franco Arrested

MCSO

Martin County - Friday August 4, 2023: Martin County Sheriff Deputies (MCSO) had to use stop sticks to bring a stolen car to stop Wednesday night.

32-year old Ana Laura Franco of Miami sped off when Deputies attempted to stop the car she was driving, according to a release from MCSO.

A chase ensued and eventually stop sticks were placed on the roadway, deflating her tires, and ending the pursuit. There were two other occupants in the car with her. No one was injured.

MCSO says Franco never had a valid driver’s license in Florida, and the car she was driving was stolen out of Miami. She has been charged with Grand Theft, Fleeing and Eluding, and Operating a Motor Vehicle without a License and confined at the Martin County Jail,