12 Haitian Migrants Detained Off the Coast of Hobe Sound

WQCS
Published August 7, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT
Martin County - Monday August 7, 2023: The Martin County Sheriff’s (MCSO) Marine Patrol assisted Customs and Boarder Patrol (CBP) detain 12 Haitian migrants off the Treasure Coast on Friday. The migrants were aboard a boat located about four miles off Hobe Sound.

MCSO Marine Patrol joined CPB Air and Marine units to intercept the vessel and take the migrants into custody.

According to a release from MCSO, the migrants were then turned over to the U.S. Coast Guard to "be processed, then taken back to their home land."

