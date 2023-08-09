Martin County Encourages Residents to Stay Safe During Extreme Heat

Martin County - Wednesday August 9, 2023: According to the National Weather Service, dangerously hot and humid conditions can be expected to continue across the area through the remainder of the week, with afternoon peak heat index values as high as 115.

Heat index is what the temperature feels like to your body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. High heat index values can increase the chances of heat exhaustion and heat stroke illnesses. Heat stroke symptoms can consist of a throbbing headache; confusion; nausea; dizziness; body temperature above 103°F; hot, red, dry or damp skin; rapid and strong pulse; and fainting or loss of consciousness. Heat stroke is a severe emergency requiring immediate medical attention. To prevent heat related illnesses:

• Never leave children, vulnerable adults or pets in a parked car. Temperatures in a parked car can rise quickly which can cause serious injury or death for children, vulnerable adults and pets. If you see a person or pet in a parked vehicle on a hot day, call 9-1-1 immediately.

• Stay cool. Avoid direct sunlight and long exposure to the sun. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing to help your body regulate its temperature. Protect your head and face with a wide-brimmed hat and use sunscreen to prevent sunburn.

• Limit time outside. Minimize outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day. If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in shaded areas and avoid strenuous physical exertion.

• Utilize public spaces. Take advantage of public spaces with air conditioning when possible. Use this time to read a book or surf the internet at one of the county libraries. Visit a park or neighborhood splash pad, a public pool, a local community center or neighborhood clubhouse. Plan your shopping for the middle of the day to stay cool when it is hottest outside.

• Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

• Check on vulnerable individuals. Keep an eye on elderly neighbors, young children and individuals with pre-existing health conditions, as they are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses. Ensure they have access to a cool environment and sufficient hydration.

Learn more at: www.martin.fl.us.