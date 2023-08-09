PSLPD Looking for Vehicle of Interest in Savannas Preserve State Park Homicide

PSLPD

Port St Lucie - Wednesday August 9, 2023: The Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) is looking for a vehicle of interest in connection with the shooting death of a man found dead in at the Savannas Preserve State Park Tuesday afternoon.

A caller to 911 reported that someone shot his friend and then fled the scene what appears to be a silver 4 door Dodge Charger pictured above.

When PSLPD Officers arrived at the Park off U.S. 1 shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday they found the dead man lying in the roadway dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim's name has not been released.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit, the PSLPD Drone and K-9 unit searched the area around where the man was found dead,

Anyone with information about this homicide, is urged to call Detective Lovechio at 772-871-5001.