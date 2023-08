MCSO

Martin County - Thursday August 10, 2023: Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Marine Patrol rescued a family, and their dog from their burning boat last weekend.

The vessel was sinking in the St. Lucie Inlet after catching fire.

MCSO Marine Deputies John Wilkes and James Holloran safely evacuated the family and their dog 'Hank'. The power boat was a total loss.

There were no injuries.