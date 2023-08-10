OCSO: Joshua Harden Charged with 15 Counts of Transmitting Child Pornography

Okeechobee County - Thursday August 10, 2023: The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) has charged 39-year-old Joshua Harden with fifteen separate counts of Transmission of Child Pornography.

OCSO Detective Michael Cauley made the arrest after following up on a CyberTip received from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) stem from an

Harden was taken into custody last week on Thursday August 3 and he is being held at the Okeechobee County Jail on a $375,000.00 bond.