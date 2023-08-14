Driver Seriously Injured Following Rollover Crash in Stuart

Martin County - Monday August 14, 2023: The driver of an SUV suffered serious injury when they were ejected from their vehicle Friday afternoon.

Martin County Fire and Rescue (MCFR) responded to the crash about 4:20 p.m. which occurred near the intersection of SE Devenwood Way and SE Federal Highway in Stuart.

"The driver suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to Martin South for treatment.," according to a release from MCFR.

It was a single vehicle crash during which the SUV rolled over and slammed into a fence near a housing complex along the side of the road.

Federal Highway was closed down to one lane during the crash investigation which is being conducted by Florida Highway Patrol.