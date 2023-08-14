NHC Tracking Two

NOAA

Florida - Monday August 14, 2023: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking two disturbances in the tropical Atlantic. Both are given low chances of development within the next seven-days.



Eastern Tropical Atlantic - Disturbance #1

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa on Wednesday or early Thursday. Some slow development of this system will be possible late this week while the system moves gradually west-northwestward or northwestward across the eastern Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...30 percent.

NOAA

Central Tropical Atlantic - Disturbance 2

Another area of low pressure could develop by the middle to latter portion of this week over the central tropical Atlantic. Some slow development of this system is also possible while it moves west-northwestward through the end of the week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.