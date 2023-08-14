OCSO: Trent Duke Charged with Lascivious Molestation Involving a Minor

Okeechobee County - Monday August 14, 2023: The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has charged 34-year-old Trent Duke with Lewd or Lascivious Molestation involving a minor between the ages of 12 and 16.

Duke had already been arrested in Highlands County on child abuse charges, according to a release from OCSO. Then the Florida Department of Child and Family Services reported new allegations of abuse involving a juvenile in Okeechobee County, which led OCSO Detective Noah Wenrick to arrested Duke on August 3.

"Probable cause was established for the crime," according to the release from the Sheriff "and a warrant was obtained."

Duke was arrested and taken to the Okeechobee County Detention Facility. Bond was set at $100,000, with the additional condition of a monitored ankle tracking device upon bail.