NHC: Formation Chances for Both Remain Low

Florida - Tuesday August 15, 2023: The National Hurricane Center continues to track two areas of low pressure in the eastern tropical Atlantic. At this time both disturbances are given a low chance of storm development within the next seven days.

Disturbance #1 - Central Tropical Atlantic

A tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms a few hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Development, if any, of this system should be slow to occur while it moves westward to west-northward at about 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic through the end of the week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...10 percent.

NOAA

Disturbance #2 - Eastern Tropical Atlantic

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa tonight or early Wednesday. Some slow development of this system is possible late this week or over the weekend while it moves generally west-northwestward or northwestward across the eastern Atlantic.

Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for development by early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...30 percent.