Vero Beach: 17th Street Bridge to Undergo Full Closure for Traffic Shift Operations, August 29 through August 31

Vero Beach - Tuesday August 15, 2023: Beginning at 12 a.m., Tuesday, August. 29th, the SR 656 17th Street Bridge between SR A1A and Indian River Boulevard, will be closed around-the-clock through approximately 5 a.m., Thursday, August 31st.

• Westbound motorists will be detoured via SR A1A and Beachland Boulevard to Indian River Boulevard.

• Eastbound motorists will be detoured via Indian River Boulevard and Beachland Boulevard to SR A1A.

• Local traffic only will be allowed on the east side of the bridge.

• Once the traffic shift is completed, one eastbound and westbound lane will be in each direction on the south side of the bridge.

Project website: www.d4fdot.com.

Learn more at the Florida Department of Transportation website at: FDOT Southeast Florida.