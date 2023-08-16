ALDI to Acquire 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket Stores

Florida - Wednesday August 16, 2023: The privately owned German discount food giant ALDI has announced they have a "definitive agreement" to take over the Winn-Dixie and the Harveys Supermarket chains from the Jacksonville Florida based Southeastern Grocers.

The southeast-focused acquisition includes approximately 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket locations across Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

"For those stores we do not convert, our intention is that these continue to operate as Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores," said ALDI CEO Jason Hart in a news release posted on prnewswire.com. "Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket have long histories and many loyal customers in the southeast and we look forward to serving them in the years to come."

ALDI is one of the fastest-growing grocers in the country. Hart said the take over of Winn Dixie and Harveys stores supports their long-term growth strategy across the United States. ALDI has plans to add 120 new stores nationwide this year. That will bring their total number of stores to more than 2,400 by year-end.

"This merger agreement is a testament to our successful transformational journey and the tireless work of our dedicated associates who serve our communities," said Anthony Hucker, President and CEO, Southeastern Grocers. "ALDI shares our vision to provide exceptional quality, service and value - and this unique opportunity will evolve our business to benefit our customers, associates and neighbors throughout the Southeast."

Deutsche Bank served as financial advisor to ALDI. Baker & McKenzie LLP was transaction counsel to ALDI and Kayne Law Group served as real estate counsel to ALDI.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.