DeSantis Appointees Ask Judge to Rule Against Disney, Without a Trial

Florida - Wednesday August 16, 2023: Members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) that now oversees Walt Disney World have asked a Florida state judge for summary judgement in their favor, without a trial, in the lawsuit they filed against the entertainment giant.

Governor DeSantis appointed the CFTOD Board members, but right before they took over, the previous Board members, when the District was known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District, voted to give up their power to authorize design and construction at the theme parks and returned that authority to Disney itself.

The DeSantis appointed CFTOD Board then filed suit against Disney saying that the previous board did not give proper notice about the change they were about to make, alleging that the old board lacked the authority to do what they did, and accusing them of unlawfully delegated government authority to a private entity.

The case is one of two lawsuits stemming from the takeover, which was retaliation for Disney’s public opposition to the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation championed by DeSantis and Republican lawmakers. In the other lawsuit, in federal court in Tallahassee, Disney says DeSantis violated the company’s free speech rights.

The judge in the state case last month refused Disney's request to dismiss the lawsuit.

The fight between DeSantis and Disney began last year after the company, facing significant pressure internally and externally, publicly opposed the Governor's 'Parental Rights in Education' bill, which bans classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades, a new law that critics call the 'Don't Say Gay' bill.

DeSantis is not a party in the state court case.

As punishment, DeSantis took over the district through legislation passed by Florida lawmakers and appointed a new board of supervisors to oversee municipal services for the sprawling theme parks and hotels. But the new supervisors' authority was limited by the company's agreements with predecessors.

In response, DeSantis and Florida lawmakers passed legislation that repealed those agreements.

The governor has touted his yearlong feud with Disney in his run for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, often accusing the entertainment giant of being too “woke.” Disney has accused the governor of violating its First Amendment rights.

In an interview with CNBC on Monday, DeSantis urged Disney to drop the company's lawsuit, saying that he and his allies have moved on from the feud with the company.

“They’re suing the state of Florida. They’re going to lose that lawsuit,” DeSantis said on CNBC’s “Last Call.”

