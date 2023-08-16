NHC: Increased Formation Chances for the Two Disturbances in the Atlantic, and Something New Pops Up in the Gulf

NOAA

Florida - Wednesday August 16, 2023: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) now predicts that there is a 50% chance that Disturbance #1 in the central tropical Atlantic will develop into a tropical depression in the coming days. Disturbance #2 in the eastern tropical Atlantic is given a 40% chance of doing the same.

Meanwhile an area of low pressure has popped up in the Gulf and it is moving towards the western Gulf of Mexico coastline. It's given a low, 20% chance, of development within the next week.

Disturbance #1 - Central Tropical Atlantic

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms located over the central tropical Atlantic are associated with an elongated trough of low pressure centered about 750 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form during the next several days while moving toward the west or west-northwest at about 10 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...30 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...50 percent.

Disturbance #2 - Eastern Tropical Atlantic

A tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

This system is forecast to move toward the west-northwest at about 15 mph, with an area of low pressure expected to form in a day or so near or just to the west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Further development of the low is possible, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend before environmental conditions become unfavorable early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...40 percent.

Disturbance #3 - Western Gulf of Mexico

A broad area of low pressure could form in the central or western Gulf of Mexico by the beginning of next week.

Some slow development of this system is possible thereafter as it moves westward and approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by the middle of next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.