Treasure Coast Food Bank Partners with St. Lucie Mets to ‘Strike Out Hunger’ Tomorrow, Thursday August 17th

Fort Pierce - Wednesday August 16, 2023: The annual Strike Out Hunger Day with the St. Lucie Mets takes place, tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 17, at Clover Park in support of Treasure Coast Food Bank.

The St. Lucie Mets players and staff will show their commitment to striking out hunger by helping to build family food boxes Thursday morning from 9 a.m. to noon. They’ll be packing 300 family food boxes for neighbors in need on the Treasure Coast.

“This is our seventh year to partner with the Mets for Strike Out Hunger, and it’s always a great evening at Clover Park,” said Judith Cruz, president and CEO of Treasure Coast Food Bank. “We’re grateful for the players’ ongoing support of our mission to solve hunger on the Treasure Coast.”

Treasure Coast Food Bank is also hosting a food drive ahead of the game. Stop by the food bank’s donation booth, located in front of the stadium, between 4:30 p.m. and the start of the game at 6:10 p.m. to drop off food items. Patrons who bring five canned food items will receive one free ticket to the evening’s game.

In addition, raffle tickets will be on sale for an autographed Mets Strike Out Hunger jersey. The jersey will be given away at the end of the 4th inning. The winner does not have to be present to win.

To learn more about Treasure Coast Food Bank, visit stophunger.org.