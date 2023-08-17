Congressman Posey Raises Hazmat Concerns With Feds Over Increasing Traffic on the East Coast Railroad

Florida - Thursday August 17, 2023: Florida Congressman Bill Posey has raised concerns with federal regulators about the possibility of an accident involving hazardous materials carried on Florida's East Coast Railway (FEC).

In an August 15th letter Posey urges Acting Director Tristan Brown of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) to "conduct a thorough review of the potential and probability for hazardous material releases associated with the Florida East Coast Railway line and propose appropriate safety measures that will protect my constituents and their families, the Spacecoast and Treasure Coast ecosystem, and the vital economic sectors that depend on the health of the Indian River Lagoon."

Congressman Posey represents Florida's 8th Congressional District through which the east coast railroad runs. His District covers most of Brevard and part of Indian River County.

The Congressman points out that "liquefied propane gas, anhydrous ammonia, chlorine, ethanol and liquid asphalt" are all carried by freight trains along the east coast railway which "is the only segment of railway in the United States where hazardous material cargos share track with trains traveling in excess of 79 miles per hour."

He cites FEC's "history of higher accident rates" and he notes that Brightline has had "more accidents per track mile than any other railroad in the country."

Given that record Posey writes that "the chances of an accident involving a Florida East Coast freight train carrying hazardous materials are certainly not negligible and are in fact likely to be significant."

“From too many at-grade crossings, to the tracks proximity to the Ft. Pierce Nuclear Power Plant, and the single-track bridge, no one has done a comprehensive threat assessment of what these speed trains will cause,” writes Susan Mehiel of the Alliance for Safe Trains in a news release about the Posey letter. “Governor DeSantis needs to recognize the threats and direct his Department of Transportation to stop this nightmare before it happens!”