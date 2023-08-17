St. Lucie County’s Sea Turtle Nesting Numbers Show Strong Growth

St. Lucie County - Thursday August 17, 2023: Sea turtle nesting numbers are looking good for St. Lucie County. With a few months left in the nesting season, St. Lucie County’s contracted biologists have documented record numbers for both Loggerhead and Green Turtles.

So far, biologists have documented 9,487 Loggerhead nests along South Hutchinson Island, surpassing the record year for Loggerhead nests in 2016 by 1,676 nests, with about a month left of Loggerhead nesting. In 2009, there were 1,267 Green Turtle nests. So far this season, St. Lucie County has surpassed that by 185 nests with an ample amount of time left in the Green Turtle nesting season.

St. Lucie County officials remind residents and visitors to help keep our beaches sea-turtle friendly, especially during the summer nesting season, which runs from March 1 – Nov. 15. Hutchinson Island’s 21 miles of coastline are designated as critical nesting grounds for endangered and threatened sea turtle populations, including Loggerhead, Green and Leatherback Turtles. The county’s contracted biologists/surveyors do not physically mark all sea turtle nests unless they are in high-traffic areas. Crews only physically mark a sub-sample of all the nests for evaluation, so what the public is seeing on the beaches is actually far less than the number of nests that are actually out there. This helps prevent predators such as radccoons and coyotes from easily targeting the nests.

Residents and visitors are reminded to keep a clear path on the beaches for sea turtles to nest and baby sea turtles to make their way out to sea.



Keep the beaches litter free.



Beach furniture, tents, canopies and coolers should not be left on the beach overnight.



Sandcastles should be knocked down to prevent sea turtle entrapment or injury.



Walton Rocks Beach is the only dog-approved beach in St. Lucie County and dogs should be closely monitored to not dig up sea turtle nests. Additionally, if dogs (or children) do dig at the beach, please make sure to fill in the holes.



During nesting season, residential and business exterior light sources directly visible from the beach or illuminating areas seaward of the primary dune must be redirected, shielded or turned off between sunset and sunrise.



Beachfront homes and businesses should use proper window treatments, such as blinds or curtains to shield interior lights from the beach and move light fixtures away from windows.



If you walk the beaches at night or at dusk or dawn, refrain from using flashlights or use low-light or lens-covered flashlights. Bonfires on the beach are prohibited in St. Lucie County.

If anyone observes sea turtle nest poaching or harassment of sea turtles on the beach, please call 911 or the Florida Fish and Wildlife hotline at 1-888-404-FWCC.

For additional tips about keeping our beaches sea-turtle friendly and to see the progress on nesting numbers, visit: www.stlucieco.gov/seaturtleseason.