PSLPD: Man in Critical After Getting Run Over While Lying in the Road

Published August 18, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT
PSLPD

Port St. Lucie - Friday August 18, 2023: The Port St. Lucie Police Department reports that a man lying in the road was run over by a sedan last night (Thursday).

PSLPD responded to the scene about 11 p.m.

A silver ford sedan traveling southbound in the 1900-BLK of SE Green River Pkwy struck a 39-year-old man who was laying in the roadway.

The man was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. The occupants of the vehicle were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

