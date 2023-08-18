Martin County Health Issues a Bacteria Advisory for the Waters Off Sandsprit Park in Stuart

Martin County - Friday August 18, 2023: The Florida Department of Health in Martin County has issued a bacteria advisory for the waters off Sandsprit Park in Stuart after results from samples taken on Wednesday showed higher than normal levels of enteric bacteria.

Enteric bacteria inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals and their presence in recreational waters is an indication of fecal pollution. The presence of these bacteria may come from storm water runoff, pets, wildlife and human sewage.

Potential health risks for those who ingest or come in contact with the water include upset stomach, diarrhea, eye irritation and skin rashes.

The advisory will remain in effect at this location until results show consistent readings in the good range. The area will be tested again on Monday, August 21.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has been notified of the rise in bacteria levels for review and follow-up.

River and beach water sample results can be viewed at: http://martin.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/environmental-health/beach-and-river-sampling/results/index.html.