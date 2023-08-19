Port St. Lucie - Saturday August 19: Annual Free Chlorine and Flushing Program to Begin August 21st

Port St. Lucie - Saturday August 19: To improve water quality and maintain compliance with regulatory requirements, the Port St. Lucie Utility Systems Department (“USD”) will temporarily modify its water disinfection process between August 21st and September 3rd by disinfecting the water with only chlorine.

This is referred to as “Free Chlorine conversion” and occurs when a water system that typically uses chloramine (such as ours) removes ammonia from the treatment process. The USD will perform this on an annual basis.

Periodic modifications to the water disinfection process are standard practice and recommended by the American Water Works Association as a precautionary measure to maintain high water quality. Customers may notice a slight chlorine taste or a change in color and odor during this time. To speed the process, the USD will also flush fire hydrants during the same time period overnight between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. While flushing the hydrants, tap water may become temporarily cloudy and discolored; this should only last a few hours. This process is an important function in order to maintain the highest quality of water possible.

These conditions are temporary and will not cause any adverse health effects. You may still drink the water. However, if you are on kidney dialysis, please consult your physician for special instructions. If you have tropical fish or aquatic animals, consult a tropical fish store to ensure appropriate action is taken before adding water to the aquarium.

If you are sensitive to the taste of chlorine, keep an open container of drinking water in the refrigerator for a few hours which allows the chlorine taste to dissipate.

Customers may contact the USD with questions, comments or concerns:

Email: utility@cityofpsl.com

Call: (772) 873-6400

Website: https://utility.cityofpsl.com/

Click here to visit the City’s website which is updated with information, including dates and includes a list of frequently asked questions (“FAQ”).