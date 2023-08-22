NHC: A Couple of Tropical Storms, 1 Tropical Depression, and 2 Disturbances; No Threats to the Florida Peninsula, Yet

NOAA

Florida - Tuesday August 22, 2023: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Franklin, located over the east-central Caribbean Sea, on

Tropical Depression Gert, located a few hundred miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, and on Tropical Storm Harold, located just offshore of south Texas.

None of these systems threaten the Florida peninsula.

Tropical Storm Franklin

Tropical Storm Franklin was centered near 14.8-north and 70.3-west as of 5 a.m. Tuesday morning or 220 nautical miles south of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and moving northwest at 3 knots. Estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb.

Maximum sustained winds are 45 kt with gusts to 55 kt. Peak seas range from 15 to 17 ft. Numerous moderate to strong convection is within 210 nautical miles of the center in the southeast semicircle and 90 nautical miles in the northwest semicircle.

Franklin is expected to turn northward today and strengthen slightly through Wednesday morning. This will bring Franklin to the southern coast of Hispaniola Wednesday afternoon. Franklin is forecast to move off the north coast of Hispaniola and into the Atlantic Ocean Thursday.

Heavy rainfall from Franklin is expected across portions of Hispaniola into Thursday. Significant and potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides is possible over

Hispaniola.

Tropical Storm Harold

Tropical Storm Harold was centered near 25.8-north and 95.1-west as of 5 a.m. Tuesday morning or 135 nautical miles east southeast of of Port Mansfield, Texas. It was moving west northwest at 16 knots. Estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb.

Maximum sustained winds were 40 knots with gusts to 50 knots. Peak seas range from 13 to 14 feet near and north of the center.

Scattered moderate isolated strong convection is seen within 240 nautical miles of the center except in the southwest quadrant.

A westward motion is anticipated to continue through tonight, and Harold should move inland over south Texas by midday today. Heavy rainfall is likely across southern Texas and the northern part of Coahuila and Nuevo States, Mexico.

Tropical Depression Gert

Tropical Depression Gert was centered near 17.2-north and 58.8-west as of 5 a.m. Monday morning or 250 nautical miles east southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands, and moving west northwest at 7 knots. Estimated minimum central pressure was 1008 mb.

Maximum sustained winds were 25 knots with gusts to 35 knots. Peak seas are near 8 feet.

Scattered moderate convection is seen within 240 nautical miles of the center in the east semicircle.

Gert is forecast to weaken to a remnant low later today, Tuesday, while moving west northwest.

Disturbance #1 - Eastern Tropical Atlantic - AL92

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms located a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands are associated with a tropical wave.

Environmental conditions appear generally conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form later this week or over the weekend while it moves west-northwestward to northwestward across the eastern and central Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...50 percent.

Disturbance #2 - Central Tropical Atlantic

The remnants of former Tropical Storm Emily are located over the central tropical Atlantic several hundred miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands. Although development is unlikely in the next day or so due to unfavorable environmental conditions, some development is possible late this week or this weekend when the system moves northward over the subtropical central Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.