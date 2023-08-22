78-Year-Old Man Shoots and Injures Himself After 3-Hour Standoff with PSLPD SWAT Team

PSLPD

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday August 22, 2023: A three-hour standoff between St. Lucie Police and an armed 78-year-old man came to an end Sunday morning after the man shot and injured himself.

After firing a gun several times inside a home in the 100-BLK of SW Fernleaf Trail, the elderly man barricaded himself inside a bedroom A family member who sustained minor injuries was able to get outside the home and call 911 around 8 a.m.

The Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Teams responded and tried to calm the man who they said was "experiencing a mental health crisis."

Near 11 a.m. the SWAT Team finally entered the bedroom and found the man suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The St. Lucie County Fire District rushed the injured man to the hospital in critical condition. His current condition has not been released.

PSLPD says their investigation is ongoing at this time.