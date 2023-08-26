FWC officers respond to multiple night poaching violations in Osceola and Seminole Counties

Florida - Saturday August 26, 2023: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers have cited several individuals for illegally taking wildlife at night during the month of August. The targeted animals included deer, wild hogs and alligators.

On Sunday, August 6, in Osceola County, FWC officers cited a person shining a flashlight mounted to a crossbow during closed season in a Wildlife Management Area (WMA). The following night, another individual was arrested and charged with taking a deer at night in a WMA, possession of one deer out of season, use of gun and light at night, taking from the roadway and take of deer by rimfire cartridge.

On Friday, August 11, in Osceola County, two more individuals were charged for illegally taking a wild hog from the roadway at night.

On Monday, August 14, in Seminole County, FWC officers cited three individuals for not having CITES tags and for taking alligators prior to their harvest phase and outside of their assigned Alligator Management Unit (AMU). The following night, four individuals poaching from two separate vessels were cited for taking alligators outside of their assigned AMU.

“Continual patrols of lakes and WMAs are critical in maintaining wildlife resources. Poached wildlife does not get reported enough and it skews numbers for harvest reports and biologist data,” said Lt. Garrett Mendelson, FWC Northeast Region. “Catching night poachers is a huge win for sportsmen and women nationwide, and for conservation as a whole.”

Each season, species and WMA has specific regulations, and it is an individual’s responsibility to familiarize themselves with these regulations to ensure compliance. This information is provided at MyFWC.com/Hunting.