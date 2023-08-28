IRSC Invites Future Students to Explore Education Options at September 30 Open House

Fort Pierce - Monday August 28, 2023: Indian River State College (IRSC) welcomes prospective students to explore the higher education experience IRSC offers its students at a special Open House event hosted from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, in the Student Success Center in Building W, on the College’s Massey Campus, at 3209 Virginia Ave., Fort Pierce.

At the event, Student Success Coaches will be on hand to guide future Pioneers as they explore the more than 100 programs IRSC offers in 30 different academic areas that lead to Bachelor's degrees, Associate degrees, technical certificates, as well as Career Training programs.

Success Coaches will also help future students complete an IRSC application and fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Attendees will discover opportunities to get involved on campus, meet IRSC faculty and program representatives, and get answers to questions about admissions procedures, scholarships and other financial aid. More than 90% of IRSC students graduate without debt.

“When a new student comes to IRSC, we commit to work with them towards their academic success,” states Emily Mass, Associate Vice President of Recruitment and Admissions. “IRSC provides robust support and services for our students, and this Open House is a great opportunity for prospective students and parents to learn about all we offer.”

Wrap-around services for IRSC students include academic support; career services; mentoring programs; Veterans services; free Microsoft and Adobe Creative Cloud software; health and wellness resources, and more. Childcare assistance is also available to those who are eligible.

After the Open House, attendees and their guests can enjoy a volleyball game as the Lady Pioneers play against the Miami Dade College Sharks at 2:00 p.m. There is no fee to attend the game.

To learn more about IRSC programs, degrees and certificates visit https://irsc.edu/programs/index.html.

For more information about the September 30 Open House, email info@irsc.edu or contact the Student Communications Center at 772-462-4772 or toll-free at 1-866-792-4772 Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to Noon.