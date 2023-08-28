NWS MELBOURNE: No Watches or Warnings for Idalia Along the Treasure Coast, But Strong Winds, Heavy Rain and Tornados Possible

East Central Florida - Monday August 28, 2023: Based on the current forecast track, the National Weather Service Office in Melbourne predicts that showers, squalls and thunderstorms associated with outer rain bands from Idalia may reach central Florida by late Monday afternoon, with conditions further deteriorating Tuesday afternoon and evening as Idalia accelerates and approaches the Florida Gulf Coast.

Idalia will make its closest pass to east-central Florida late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning as it crosses the northern Florida Peninsula throughout the day.

Tropical storm force winds are forecast to extend outward from the storm`s center, potentially reaching interior portions of east-central Florida Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Expect increased showers and squalls on Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, with the possibility of strong to damaging wind gusts. Tornados are also possible.

While the heaviest rain and strongest winds from Idalia are currently forecast to fall along the Gulf Coast and Florida Peninsula, one to two inches of rain from Monday afternoon through Wednesday night is expected for coastal areas, including the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County, and two to four inches are expected west of I-95 from Brevard and Osceola Counties northward, with locally higher amounts possible. Locations in closer proximity to the center of Idalia, such as Lake County in east-central Florida, may receive higher rainfall totals.

Eastward shifts in the forecast track would increase the potential for local impacts, so continue to monitor the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service in Melbourne and the National Hurricane Center.

No Watches or Warnings in Effect for Treasure Coast

There are no watches or warning in effect for the Treasure Coast as of Monday morning, however there is a HIGH risk of dangerous rip currents at area beaches due to incoming long-period swell from distant Hurricane Franklin. Rough surf is also expected. Entering the water is highly discouraged. Hurricane Franklin poses no direct landfall threat to Florida.

Watches and Warnings Are in Effect for Other Central Florida Counties

A Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for Lake, Seminole, Orange and Osceola Counties, where confidence is highest in tropical storm conditions occurring. Additional watches may be necessary for portions of east-central Florida later this morning.

