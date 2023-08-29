Donate
49 of Florida's 67 Counties Now Covered by Emergency Declaration

August 29, 2023
Florida - Tuesday August 29, 2023: Governor DeSantis has issued an Executive Order adding three more counties to the emergency declaration list ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia.

49 of Florida's 67 counties are now covered by the declaration and eligible for emergency relief funds.

To read the full executive order, click here or read below:

Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Nassau, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, and Wakulla counties.

