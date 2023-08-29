Martin County Monitoring Hurricanes Idalia and Franklin

Martin County - Tuesday August 29, 2023: Martin County Emergency Management and County leadership are participating in twice daily calls with the state emergency management team and the National Weather Service to monitor Hurricane Idalia on the west coast of Florida and Hurricane Franklin off Florida’s east coast.

Currently there are no watches or warnings in effect in Martin County.

Potential impacts could include:

• peak winds between 20-30 mph, with gusts of up to 35-45 mph, Tuesday night through Wednesday

• rainfall in the amount of 1-2 inches in passing squalls Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon

• enhanced rip current threats and beach erosion Tuesday and Wednesday and higher than normal tides on Wednesday evening

Martin County Public Works is inspecting major stormwater systems, clearing any potential blockages and checking stormwater structures to ensure water can flow without obstruction. The County will continue to monitor the storms and keep residents informed.

Residents can prepare for rain and wind by:

• clearing debris from around their property and ensuring storm drains are clear to carry water safely away from their property

• calling Martin County’s Stormwater Hotline at 772-228-5658 for flooding on county-maintained roads

Residents are encouraged to visit www.martin.fl.us, Martin County’s online resource for services, news and information.