Florida National Guard Activated to Assist With Hurricane Idalia Recovery

Florida - Wednesday August 30, 2023: At Governor DeSantis' direction, the Florida National Guard has been fully activated with a mobilization of over 3,000 guardsmen in position across the state for preparedness and response efforts, and an additional 1,800 guardsmen are on their way to the state.

They will be providing humanitarian assistance, route clearance, search and rescue, traffic control, aviation, and security missions throughout the area.

Multi-purpose units from the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team are already engaged in relief efforts along the Gulf Coast and other units are providing support to the State Logistics Response Center (SLRC) and County Emergency Operation Centers (EOC).

The Guard's Mobilized units are equipped with high-wheeled vehicles, helicopters, and boats which include:

- 2,400 vehicles to include high mobility and high-water vehicles

- 14 FLARNG helicopters strategically placed around the state

- 23 small watercraft ready to support search and rescue and reconnaissance