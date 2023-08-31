NWS Melbourne Has Issued a Heat Advisory Today for Most of East Central Florida, Including the Treasure Coast

Treasure Coast - Thursday August 31, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a Heat Advisory today for east central Florida including the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County.

A very moist airmass left in Idalia's wake will lead to a return of hot and very humid conditions with highs in the low to mid 90s, and a feel like temperature of 108 to 111. The highest heat indices will occur where showers and storms hold off the longest, likely near the east coast.

The Heat Advisory takes effect at 11 a.m. and will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Advisories may be cancelled early where the cooling effect of storms occurs first.

* WHAT: Heat index values of 108 to 111 degrees expected in some areas.

* WHERE: All east central Florida counties except for Volusia.

* WHEN: From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM this afternoon.

* IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.