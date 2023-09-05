PSLPD: Two Charged With Stealing Used Cooking Oil

PSLPD

PSLPD

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday September 5, 2023: Port St. Lucie police (PSLPD) have charged two men with stealing used cooking oil from restaurants.

30-year-old Norbey Borges Navarro of Miami Gardens and 35-year-old Fernando Lazaro Fajardo Rey of Hialeah were arrested last week and booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on two counts of theft and 1 count of organized scheme to defraud.

A restaurant owner on NW Courtyard Circle called 911 after seeing the suspects stealing cooking oil from behind his business and loading it into a tanker truck. The pair were caught after PSLPD officers found them in a nearby parking lot where, police say, they had just stolen cooking oil from a second restaurant.

Used cooking oil can be converted and resold as biodiesel.

Navarro and Rey are accused of stealing a total of 110 gallons of cooking oil from both restaurants, and investigators believe they may have stolen much more from various restaurants around south Florida.

PSLPD CID detectives are continuing their investigation.